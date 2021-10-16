Pittsburgh Panthers lead Virginia Tech Hokies at halftime, 21-0

BLACKSBURG, Va. – After a devasting loss to Notre Dame last week (32-29), Virginia Tech Hokies is taking on the Pittsburgh Panthers in an ACC battle at Lane Stadium.

With a 3-2 record, the Virginia Tech Hokies sit behind the Pittsburg Panthers (4-1) in the coastal division standing.

The first half of Saturday’s matchup is off to a slow start with the Pittsburg Panthers leading the Virginia Tech Hokies at the half, 21-0.

So far, we’ve seen Pittsburg Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett make a touchdown pass in the first quarter and then run three yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. With just a minute left before halftime, Pickett threw a 36-yard touchdown.