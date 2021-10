Authorities say Steven Barry Umburger, 48, was last seen in the Hebron area of Carroll County heading to Galax.

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 7.

On Saturday, he was reported missing to law enforcement.

We were told that he was driving a silver 2016 Ford Fusion with Virginia registration UMM-2755.

Anyone with information on Umburger is asked to contact Carroll County Sheriffs Office at 276-728-4146.