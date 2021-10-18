Clear icon
Gov. Ralph Northam orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Colin Powell

The U.S flag and the Virginia flag will be lowered until sunset on Oct. 22

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President Bush addresses State Department employees at the State Department in Washington. Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications, his family said Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenneth Lambert)
Following the death of Colin Powell, Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered that both U.S. and Virginia flags be flown at half-staff in respect and memory of the former general.

Powell, a former U.S. secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff died Monday, his family said.

Northam’s order mandates that both the United States flag and the Virginia flag are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds.

The flags will be lowered until sunset on Oct. 22.

Virginia leaders and politicians took to social media to share their thoughts on Powell’s passing:

Gov. Ralph Northam
Sen. Mark Warner
Sen. Tim Kaine

