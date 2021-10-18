Gov. Ralph Northam orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Colin Powell

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President Bush addresses State Department employees at the State Department in Washington. Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications, his family said Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenneth Lambert)

Following the death of Colin Powell, Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered that both U.S. and Virginia flags be flown at half-staff in respect and memory of the former general.

Powell, a former U.S. secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff died Monday, his family said.

Northam’s order mandates that both the United States flag and the Virginia flag are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds.

The flags will be lowered until sunset on Oct. 22.

Virginia leaders and politicians took to social media to share their thoughts on Powell’s passing:

Gov. Ralph Northam

Colin Powell was a good and honorable man, and his death is a loss for our country. I was proud to serve under him in the Army during Operation Desert Storm, when he was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Pam and I are saddened by his loss, and send prayers to his loved ones. — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) October 18, 2021

Sen. Mark Warner

General Powell was a patriot and a public servant. May he rest in peace. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) October 18, 2021

Sen. Tim Kaine