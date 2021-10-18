Working for everyone is the top priority for candidates vying for Virginia’s District 59

We are two weeks away from Decision 2021, Nov. 2, and the candidates hoping to represent District 59 say supporting small businesses, equality, the economy, and healthcare top their list of priorities.

Republican incumbent Del. Matt Farriss, Democrat Dr. Ben Moses and Independent Louis Scicli are vying to represent the district that covers part of Appomattox and Buckingham counties, as well as parts of Albemarle, Campbell, and Nelson counties.

Farriss has served in the House of Delegates for 10 years and says his connections with members from his party and beyond make him the best candidate to represent this district.

Political division is why Scicli opted to run as an Independent. The businessman wants to fight for other business owners whom he calls the backbone of the local economy.

Moses, an ICU Physician and army veteran, hopes to use the position to further healthcare policy, which he says has an effect on all policy.

Collectively, the three men say ensuring every voter knows they represent them, regardless of political affiliation, is important.

“The way I look at this is I deserve the right to be smarter tomorrow than I am today,” stated Farriss. “So, I voted a lot of times in ways that didn’t make my party happy.”

“I’m the type of person where I can get along with everybody. If someone brings something to me that makes sense and is the best thing for the citizens then I’ll work on it,” explained Scicli.

“Regardless of whether my constituents voted for me or not I care about every individual’s health and safety as the next,” said Moses.