Chicken Salad Chick opens its doors at Tanglewood in Roanoke

Roanoke, Va – Chicken Salad Chick opened its newest location in Roanoke at Tanglewood. To kick off the grand opening, the first 100 customers are rewarded with free chicken salad for a year. Those first guests receive one free large quick chick per month for 12 months. Also, one lucky guest will be randomly selected to win one free large quick chick per week for 52 weeks.

On Tuesday morning, there was a long line of loyal customers waiting early in the morning to win their free chicken salad.

People waiting in line early in the morning Tuesday for the grand opening of Chicken Salad Chick. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

People waiting in line for the grand opening of Chicken Salad Chick. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

At the restaurant, they offer a number of different flavors from Barbie-Q to Cranberry Kelli to Buffalo Barclay. They also have buttercream frosted cookies and their homemade grape salad.

The owners of the restaurant say they can’t wait to bring made from scratch chicken salad to the Roanoke area. Hunter Clay says, “With this location I am really looking forward to being here in the Tanglewood Mall and really revitalizing this whole area. I think it has been in need of that for a while....being able to bring that to the people of Roanoke and the surrounding areas I think it will be a good addition.”

Chicken Salad Chick Roanoke is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.