River Ridge in Lynchburg expands with new food hall

River Ridge in Lynchburg is expanding, which means more food options.

River Ridge in Lynchburg is expanding, which means more food options.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – River Ridge in Lynchburg opened its new food hall Monday.

The area used to include three restaurants but is now renovated to offer five options including Grounded, Zaza Stonefire Pizza and Mein Bowl Asian Market.

The long-awaited food hall sits next to the new Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon, which opened Friday.

General Manager Louise Dudley says they’re just about finished with the project.

“We have new furniture coming, and we will have indoor and outdoor seating and a garage opening to the exterior. So, there’s more to come. The food hall’s not done yet, so we appreciate everybody’s understanding,” said Dudley.

Construction is scheduled to be complete by the end of October.