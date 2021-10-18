Auntie Anne’s, Cinnabon now open at River Ridge in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Nothing hits like a soft pretzel or Cinnabon during a long day of shopping. Now, Lynchburg shoppers will get to indulge!

Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon are now open at River Ridge after months of waiting.

River Ridge broke the news that the food spots were coming back in March and said this new opening is part of its ongoing redevelopment that was first announced in 2019.

“We are pleased to welcome two well-known and loved franchises to River Ridge,” said Louise Dudley, general manager at River Ridge. “Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon will make wonderful additions to River Ridge, especially as we continue progress on our Food Hall which will be completed later this fall.”

The snack shops are located next to the food hall and across from Kay Jewelers.