Auntie Anne’s, Cinnabon opening in Lynchburg this summer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Those in the Hill City will soon be able to enjoy hand-rolled soft pretzels and oven-hot cinnamon rolls to satisfy those cravings for a sweet treat.

River Ridge announced on Wednesday that Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon will open inside the complex later this summer.

“We are delighted to bring these iconic treats to River Ridge,” said Amit Sehgal with Impeccable Brands, a group that owns and operates the shopping complex. “It is exciting to add to the redevelopment of a local community destination and become a part of the River Ridge family.”

The two food places will be the newest renovations as River Ridge continues its ongoing redevelopment that was first announced in 2019.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring such well-known and loved businesses to River Ridge,” said River Ridge general manager Louise Dudley. “Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon will make wonderful additions to the property, especially as we continue to progress on our Food Hall.”