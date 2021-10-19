Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission shares progress seen with grants

Gun violence has been a major concern lately, especially in Roanoke. Now, the Gun Violence Prevention Commission gave an update.

Gun violence has been a major concern lately, especially in Roanoke. Now, the Gun Violence Prevention Commission gave an update.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Gun Violence Prevention Commission presented its progress report at Monday’s Roanoke City Council meeting.

Chairman, Joe Cobb presented where the commission’s grants have gone to and how it has helped the city’s fight against gun violence.

Two Roanoke residents spoke to council about how the rants have helped them find purpose and avoid violence.

With one of the grants, a new gang violence liaison, Christopher Roberts was hired. He addressed council tonight talking about his plans to work with the youth.

“Because those guys are the experts right now I’m coming in looking to learn what I can learn from the youth and help connect them with the right services to help prevent some of the things that are going on now,” said Roberts.

The commission also plans to hire two outreach workers in the coming weeks with grant money.