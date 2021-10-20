Carilion Clinic’s Nancy Agee honored with 2021 Cabell Brand Hope Award

Nancy Agee won the award for her contributions to Southwest Virginia.

Nancy Agee won the award for her contributions to Southwest Virginia.

ROANOKE, Va. – Total Action for Progres is kicking off its annual campaign with special recognition to two people in the community.

The nonprofit presented the 2021 Cabell Brand Hope Award to Nancy Agee, president and ceo of Carilion Clinic, Tuesday morning for her dedication to Southwest Virginia.

She says after a challenging year, this is a big honor for hospital staff.

“To have something so inspirational and lovely as this award brought me to tears, meant the world to me... Not for me personally, but for Carilion and what we represent, the hope and healing we offer this region,” said Agee.

Josh Barricks who worked with TAP after his release from prison was also presented with the Client of the Year award.