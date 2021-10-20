Clear icon
Health officials urge parents to check Halloween candy after local child is hospitalized for eating THC edible

Most packaging is labeled as THC-infused and also have warning labels

McKinley Strother, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – This Halloween, police and health officials want parents to double-check that their child’s candy isn’t a THC edible.

Adam Neal, director of Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition, send the warning after a local child accidentally ate an edible containing Delta-8 form of THC.

There have been no confirmed cases of kids getting marijuana edibles in their Halloween candy, but officials wanted to make sure parents check their kids’ candy anyway.

“The serving size isn’t regulated. We all know kids ignore serving sizes anyway,” stated Neal. “When you’re talking about having that much in one bar, in one package those kids are going to eat the whole package. We come home and binge on the Halloween candy. We just want to make sure they’re safe.”

Most packaging is clearly labeled as THC-infused. Most also have warning labels. These are two things Neal said parents should keep an eye out for.

