Franklin County High School to go virtual Friday due to staffing concerns

Franklin County High School students are set to go virtual on Friday due to staffing concerns, according to an announcement from the school district.

“The reason for this action is due to staffing concerns, and the impact on supervision, class coverage, and safety,” Dr. Bernice Cobbs, superintendent, wrote in the release.

Officials said that staff members will still report to their buildings to do virtual instruction via Canvas.

Any families who want do meal pick-up can participate at any elementary or middle school in Franklin County between 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Elementary and middle school students will still have in-person school and all after-school events will continue as scheduled.