Lynchburg Daily Bread undergoes complete renovation to serve more meals

The organization is averaging more than 300 meals a day and have added more mobile locations

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Lynchburg Daily Bread is undergoing a complete renovation.
LYNCHBURG, Va.Lynchburg Daily Bread is undergoing a complete renovation.

The organization started serving carryout meals from its front door when the pandemic began.

Now, it’s creating a serving window and an area for serving hot meals and groceries.

We’re told the organization is averaging more than 300 meals a day and has added more mobile locations.

“It will allow us to dedicate meal service to our guests and not ask them to step out of the way when we’re taking things out of the building when we’re receiving deliveries. We can now dedicate our full attention to our guests,” said Jennifer McCarthy, resource coordinator for Lynchburg Daily Bread.

Leaders hope to have the project complete by Thanksgiving, their busiest day of the year.

Tim Harfmann joined the 10 News team in September 2020 and works at the station's Lynchburg bureau.

