Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine says reconciliation is key component to infrastructure bill

He’s hopeful an agreement on the Reconciliation Bill will be made by the end of the week

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – United States Senator for Virginia Tim Kaine said there’s a sense of urgency to get the Infrastructure Bill to President Joe Biden’s desk because so many people are still struggling from the pandemic.

He’s hopeful Democrats in the Senate will reach an agreement on the Reconciliation Bill by the end of this week, pushing the bill to the House.

“Infrastructure doesn’t build itself, and an awful lot of the Reconciliation Bill is about making sure that we have the workforce to do the infrastructure projects that we need, everything from workforce training to education, to also things like childcare,” said Kaine.

Meanwhile, Biden takes his sales pitch directly to the American people Wednesday night, hoping to rally support for his spending plans, in a visit to his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

