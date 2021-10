A body was found off the Blue Ridge Parkway Friday morning, according to National Park Service.

Authorities say at about 9 a.m. park dispatchers got a call about an unresponsive man near Milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Rangers and local crews arrived at the scene to discover that 84-year-old Richard Edwin Taig, Lambsburg, Virginia, had died of an apparent sudden medical emergency.

