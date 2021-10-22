Where you can safely dispose of your unused or expired meds on National Drug Take Back Day

National Drug Take Back Day is on Saturday, Oct. 23 and the goal is to provide a safe and convenient way to responsibly dispose of unused or expired medications. It happens twice a year, once in April and once in October.

Drug Take Back Day is a partnership between Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition (RAYSAC) and the Water Authority Prevention Council of Roanoke County. These groups get together with local law enforcement and set up drop-off sites for people to bring their unused medication. This is completely anonymous and once the medication is dropped off, it is destroyed. You can bring any kind of prescription, except for sharps, which include an epi pen or insulin shot.

Adam Neal, the Director for RAYSAC says, “We are doing this to keep the medications out of people’s hands that may abuse them. To keep them safe. To get old medications out of people’s homes. To keep them out of our waterways, our lakes and rivers.”

Last year they received over fifteen hundred pounds of medication in one event.

On Saturday you can drop off your prescriptions from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at their fourteen different drop off locations:

Botetourt County

Penelope: 52 Kingston Dr. Daleville

Solomon’s Mission - Buchanan

Franklin County

Westlake Sheriff’s Office

Rocky Mount Police Department

Roanoke City

CVS-Towers Mall

Solutions Center: 2328 Melrose Ave

CVS: 9th Street

Roanoke County

Kroger: Tanglewood Mall

Kroger: Valley Gateway Blv

Walgreens: Electric Rd and Brambleton

Fire Station #1 on Hershberger at Plantation

Clearbrook Walmart

Lewis Gale Cave Spring ER: 2706 Ogden Rd

Salem

Super Shoes: Main Street

Virginia State Police Headquarters

Salem VA Medical Center

Vinton