Roanoke family who lost infant to child abuse host diaper bag drive to support families in need

A family who lost an infant to child abuse spread joy to other families in need with a diaper bag drive on Saturday.

A family who lost an infant to child abuse spread joy to other families in need with a diaper bag drive on Saturday.

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke family who lost an infant to child abuse spread joy to other families in need with a diaper bag drive on Saturday.

For a second year, the Woody family packed more than 60 diaper bags to pass out to families in public housing.

Each bag was packed with diapers, pacifiers, shampoo and other baby needs.

The drive is in honor of Amarah Lane who was killed by an abusive mother when she was 22 months old.

Though the family still feels pain, they want to help other young families start on the right track.

“All the hurt that I’ve been put through I just want to build something positive, give back.” Brenten Woody, Amarah Lane’s father, said. “It really helps. It feels good to give back and I want to continue.”

Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority coupled the event with a trunk treat to pass out books, candy and other Halloween-themed goodies.