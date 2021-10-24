Police investigating after shots fired in downtown Lynchburg overnight

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after shots were fired in downtown Lynchburg overnight.

On Sunday at about 1:36 a.m., police said they were called to the 1000 block of Main Street for the report of shots fired. Callers told them they had heard about 50 shots.

After arriving at the scene, authorities collected multiple shell casings. However, police say no one has been arrested in connection to the incident at this time.

According to authorities, there were no injuries or property damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department.