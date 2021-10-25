Health district launches survey on how New River Valley kids may get COVID vaccines

A new survey launched by the New River Health District aims to help officials plan how they'll roll out COVID-19 vaccines to children.

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. – The New River Health District launched a survey for parents in order to help health experts plan how they’ll roll out COVID-19 vaccines to children.

Health leaders say they go into schools on a regular basis to offer flu vaccines and find most parents want to be present when their child is vaccinated.

The survey is to determine the best way to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine and make it most accessible.

“We’re trying to engage the intent of who wants to get their children vaccinated and how they want to get their children vaccinated. So, would they want them to get vaccinated in the school setting? Would they prefer to take them to a local pharmacy, to their pediatrician? How many of them don’t have any place else to go?” said Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District.

She says vaccines will be distributed to pharmacies and pediatricians.

