ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead after a crash in Roanoke County on Sunday, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Authorities said the accident happened when a Toyota Highlander SUV was going east on McVitty Road before it ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation and officers said no charges are pending.