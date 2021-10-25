Watch out! Experts say black-legged tick sightings surge during fall and into winter

ROANOKE, Va. – Most people think of ticks being out and about in the summer, but fall is when a dangerous species of ticks, the black-legged tick, is most active. Experts say sightings of the black-legged tick surge during autumn and into winter.

Experts say this is the tick known to spread Lyme disease, anti-plasma and other illnesses.

They say after being in wooded areas, make sure to check yourself and your pets for ticks by starting from your feet up.

Virginia Tech researcher Dr. Alex Cumbie says her lab has seen these types of ticks in one particular area.

“Specifically in these black-legged ticks we’ve seen a lot of the times on humans, they like to go on the back of the knee,” said Dr. Cumbie. “Different ticks like different spots on the body. For these guys, people will get them crawling up their pants,” she added.

Another way to protect yourself from ticks is to wear clothes pre-treated with pesticides. The chemical kills ticks but is not harmful to humans or pets.