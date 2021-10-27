Gubernatorial candidates make stops in Virginia with one week left until Election Day

Decision 2021 is just a week away and many eyes are on Virginia.

Decision 2021 is just a week away and many eyes are on Virginia.

DANVILLE, Va. – It’s a tight race for who will become Virginia’s next Governor according to recent polls. Both Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe and Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin are making several stops across the commonwealth during the week leading up to the election.

All eyes are on Virginia’s gubernatorial election while voters are only a week away from choosing a new Governor. Tuesday night, Youngkin spoke in Danville sharing what he calls his plans to restore promises to Virginia.

“On day one, we are going to cut the cost of living in Virginia. We are going to reduce everyone’s taxes because it is too expensive to live here,” said Youngkin. “Terry McAuliffe wants to spend your money — I want to make sure it comes back to you. On day one we are going to declare the largest tax refund in the history of Virginia.”

In Arlington, McAuliffe, joined by Governor Ralph Northam and President Joe Biden, spoke about his plans for Virginians’ future.

Ad

“I promise you we will create good jobs in every corner of the Commonwealth. I promise you we will raise the minimum wage to $15 by 2024. I promise you we will make childcare more affordable for every Virginia family. And I promise you I will get every Virginian paid sick and family medical leave here in Virginia,” said McAuliffe.

Another highly debated topic among both candidates is education.

“On day one, I will ban critical race theory from being in our classrooms,” said Youngkin.

“What bothers me daily is Glenn Youngkin uses education to divide Virginia,” said McAuliffe. “He wants to pit parents against parents. Parents against teachers. He wants to bring his personal culture wars into our classrooms. Folks, we will not allow Glenn Youngkin to bring his hate and his chaos into our Virginia schools. And we will never let our children be used as political pawns,” he added.

With most recent polls showing Youngkin and McAuliffe neck and neck, they both called on supporters to get out and vote.

Ad

“Please tell your friends. Get them out to vote,” said Youngkin.

“Make no mistake, I still need your help. I need you to get out. I need you to vote early,” said McAuliffe.

On Wednesday, McAuliffe will be visiting Danville and Youngkin will be in Franklin County.