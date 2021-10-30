CHIP CEO honored for decades of service

The woman who has been helping the Roanoke Valley children for decades was honored in Vinton Friday night.

The woman who has been helping the Roanoke Valley children for decades was honored in Vinton Friday night.

VINTON, Va. – Dozens gathered for a special event in Vinton on Friday night to honor the dedication and service of one woman who has been impacting and changing lives for decades.

The Child Health Investment Partnership (CHIP) of the Roanoke Valley held its ‘Night of Dreams’ gala to recognize Robin Haldiman, CHIP’s CEO who is preparing to retire after 26 years with the organization.

CHIP offers a variety of programs for families and works to make sure every child has equal access to healthcare and enters school ready to learn.

WSLS 10 News anchor Brittny McGraw served as the emcee for Friday’s event.