Cloudy icon
57º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

CHIP CEO honored for decades of service

Robin Haldiman is preparing to retire after 26 years with the organization

Brittny McGraw, Anchor

Tags: CHIP of Roanoke Valley, Robin Haldiman
The woman who has been helping the Roanoke Valley children for decades was honored in Vinton Friday night.
The woman who has been helping the Roanoke Valley children for decades was honored in Vinton Friday night.

VINTON, Va. – Dozens gathered for a special event in Vinton on Friday night to honor the dedication and service of one woman who has been impacting and changing lives for decades.

The Child Health Investment Partnership (CHIP) of the Roanoke Valley held its ‘Night of Dreams’ gala to recognize Robin Haldiman, CHIP’s CEO who is preparing to retire after 26 years with the organization.

CHIP offers a variety of programs for families and works to make sure every child has equal access to healthcare and enters school ready to learn.

WSLS 10 News anchor Brittny McGraw served as the emcee for Friday’s event.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

You can watch Brittny during the week anchoring the 5:30, 7 and 11 p.m. newscasts on WSLS 10 and reporting on news that matters to you.

email

facebook

twitter