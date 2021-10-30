Construction nearly done on Chessie Nature Trail in Lexington and Buena Vista

VMI is nearly done constructing a bridge for the Chessie Nature Trail that has been out since 2003.

The original bridge was washed out during Hurricane Isabel, and the trail has been without ever since.

The 7-mile trail is open to the public year-round, and it runs from Lexington to Buena Vista.

VMI sometimes uses the trail to conduct cadet marches, and the lack of a bridge has altered their route.

“By putting up this bridge, we are going to be able to make it so that you can go all the way down the Chessie Trail without getting on any public roads, creating any hazards between Lexington and Buena Vista.” said Deputy Director of Construction, Daren Payne.

VMI hopes to have the military-style bridge completed by the end of next month.