Man injured after fight leads to shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police say a man was injured in a shooting that happened on Saturday, October 30, around 12:30 a.m.

Police were notified of a disturbance in the area of 15th Street and Loudon Avenue NW.

Responding officers found a man outside of a residence with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS took the victim to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe it happened outside a home located in the 1400 block of Loudon Avenue NW. Police believe the suspect and victim had a verbal altercation that escalated into a shooting. The suspect was not located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500.