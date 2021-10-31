Mostly Cloudy icon
Man injured in northwest Roanoke shooting

Police say it happened around 8 p.m. Saturday

Lindsey Kennett, Reporter

Police lights
Police lights (Pexels stock image)

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police responded to reports of a person with a gunshot wound on Saturday, October 30 around 8:00 p.m. in the 500 block of 8th Street NW.

Officers responded to the scene, but did not find any victims or suspects.

A short time later, they located the victim at 4th Street and Campbell Avenue SW. Roanoke Fire-EMS took the adult male victim to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No suspects have been located and no arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500.

