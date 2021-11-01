Illuminights returns to Roanoke County to spread holiday cheer for a third year

We are excited to tell you that a holiday favorite is coming back!

Roanoke County is about to flip the switch on year three of Illuminights.

This year will bring new displays and family activities.

“Some of the new things we have this year is the new entrance arch that you can see behind me. We also have some RGB features including a fountain. the course has been redesigned and re-worked from last year so you will be able to see that when you come to the course,” said Alex North with Roanoke County Parks and Recreational Tourism.

Tickets are already on sale for the 600,000 winter walk of lights.

Organizers say you can go online, register and choose your 30-minute time slot since there will be no walk-ups this year.

There are a number of locations to also buy tickets in advance including the Public Service Center on Kessler Mill Road, Explore Park Visitor Center, the Brambleton Center and the Center in the Square box office.

Tickets are $16 for those 16 and older, and it’s $6 for those ages 3-15.

Organizers are also holding a food drive to help those in need this holiday season with a drop-off location for canned foods and nonperishable items at the entrance of the trail and the visitor center.

The holiday fun starts Nov. 20.