Traveling North Carolina couple wins $2 million after buying Powerball ticket in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A convenience store stop on a long road trip was the key to one North Carolina couple’s lottery-winning story.

Jerry and Teresa Maples were traveling through 11 states and decided to buy lottery tickets in search state. They just so happened to luck out with a Powerball ticket won at the Stop In Food Store at 2375 Roanoke Street in Christiansburg.

Before they knew it, they won $2 million with that ticket.

“It still doesn’t feel real yet!” Teresa told Virginia Lottery officials.

The couple, who live in Hamlet, North Carolina, matched the first five numbers in the Sept. 27 drawing with the Powerball number as the only one that didn’t match. Thanks to using Power Play, they’re $2 million richer.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 21-22-39-44-60, and the Powerball number was 12.

The jackpot estimated if they matched all six numbers was $545 million.