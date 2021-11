ROANOKE, Va. – A country singer whose song you’ve probably heard on TikTok is coming to the Star City.

Walker Hayes, singer of “Fancy Like,” is holding a concert a the Berglund Center on March 25.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 5, with tickets ranging from $25-$50.

Click here to buy tickets online or you could buy them in person at the Berglund Center Box Office.