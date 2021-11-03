Voters reject proposal for a Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A Rosie’s Gaming Emporium will not be coming to Amherst County.

On Election Day, voters rejected the referendum to bring the gaming emporium to Madison Heights, which would’ve been up and running in about two years if approved.

Thirteen out of 14 precincts were included in the vote, with 13,338 people voting in total.

Election results show that 7,211 voted against it while 6,127 voted for it.

We’ve reported in the past that the $40 million project was slated to bring in about $2 million in tax revenue for the county, 100 jobs, 150 slot machines, per economic development estimates; however, others feared that it would cause an increase in crime and drunk driving.