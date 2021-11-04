Two new broadband towers coming to Pulaski County

The digital divide is narrowing for nearly 900 families in Pulaski County.

On Thursday, the county flipped the switch on two new broadband towers in Hiwassee.

Many places around the area will now have access to high-speed internet, making it a much more attractive area to develop.

With covid-19 disrupting so many lives, county officials say this will help mitigate those disruptions.

“Telehealth, telework, tele-ed All of these new concepts that we’re experiencing during covid and post covid really makes this project that much more valuable and needed for rural parts of Pulaski County,” said Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet.

He said this project was years in the making.

The grant came from $400,0000 worth of Cares Act funding.