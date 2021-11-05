Liberty University leaders approve third-party investigation of alleged sexual assaults

The Liberty University Board of Trustees unanimously voted to allow a third-party investigation into the mishandling of sexual assault reports and Title IX violations

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University leaders said they’re working to “strengthen university governance” following sexual assault allegations.

The Liberty University Board of Trustees unanimously voted to allow a third-party investigation into the mishandling of sexual assault reports and Title IX violations in an effort “to make things right with the Jane Doe Title IX plaintiffs, regardless of how long it has been.”

In a press release, the university said the board and university president Jerry Prevo unanimously voted on Friday to “have an independent and comprehensive review of its Title IX policies and processes.”

This comes a day after advocacy group “Justice for Janes” gathered with alumni and students with a message to urge the university to conduct a third-party investigation, seeking truth and accountability for abuse survivors. During a news conference on that same day with the advocacy group, one of the “Justice for Janes” members received a phone call from campus minister Jonathan Falwell who said the executive committee is vowing to bring the decision to the board on Friday.

“The whole world knows that the last year has been challenging for Liberty University,” said Board Chairman Evangelist Tim Lee. “What they may not know is that these challenges are only making us stronger. This has become a banner year for Liberty University.”

In the meeting, Prevo also announced the installation of up to 1,000 security cameras across campus, and also discussed the blue light boxes he said will make Liberty University a safer place.