NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A Nelson County bus driver is behind bars Friday afternoon after she drove under the influence, authorities say.

On Thursday, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an intoxicated drive in the 600 block of Drumheller Lane in Lovingston.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies located 44-year-old Rebecca Rousey and arrested and charged her for driving a commercial vehicle while intoxicated as well as abuse and neglect of children.