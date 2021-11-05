Roanoke Women’s Foundation gives $340,000 in grants

Renovation Alliance received $75,000 for expanding its service capacity through volunteer training and equipment investment.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Women’s Foundation reached $4,511,500 in total grants to local nonprofit organizations this year. 2021 marks the 17th year of grants by the organization.

The six most recent awards, totaling $340,000, were announced by video Thursday.

The 2021 awardees:

Adult Care Center of Roanoke Valley received $38,000 toward the purchase of an activity bus to transport its clients with special needs.

Children’s Assistive Technology Service received $40,000 for speech therapy equipment and continuing education to aid children with speech disorders.

KIDS SOAR received $44,000 to renovate the community kitchen used in its after-school literacy program for elementary students and their families.

Mill Mountain Theatre received $38,000 toward replacement of the ventilation and air filtration system in the housing unit for the visiting theater professionals who perform in its productions.

New Horizons Healthcare received $105,000 toward the purchase of mobile equipment to be used in its remote site dental clinics for low-income patients.

Renovation Alliance received $75,000 for expanding its service capacity through volunteer training and equipment investment.

The money is raised from Roanoke Women’s Foundation (RWF) member gifts. Annual recipients are selected by the membership. Eligible applicants must be local nonprofit organizations providing services within four disciplines – arts and culture, health and human services, education, and the environment.

“We applaud our 2021 Grantees and the important work they are doing in our community. RWF’s impact grants help nonprofits address significant community needs. We are grateful to our members for making these grants possible through the power of collective giving, and we welcome new members at any time,” said Kathy Stockburger, RWF President.

In 2020, The Roanoke Women’s Foundation (RWF) gave out $360,000 to seven organizations during a virtual presentation.