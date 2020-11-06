Roanoke Women’s Foundation gives $360,000 to community organizations

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Women’s Foundation (RWF) gave out $360,000 to seven organizations during a virtual presentation.

The foundation’s in the 16th year and supports arts and culture, education, the environment, and health and human services through a competitive grants process. All grants are funded by member donations. This year’s grants now means the organization has given out more than $4 million dollars.

“Perhaps in no other year in The Roanoke Women’s Foundation’s history have its members stretched to do as much as we could for as many people as we could. The COVID-19 pandemic amplified the critical needs our communities face. We are gratified to fund these worthwhile organizations in a year like none other,” said Nancy Dixon, the foundation president in a news release.

Bradley Free Clinic is getting $100,000 for Increasing access to behavioral health services and the completion of a new Behavioral Health Wing, helping meet the sharp uptick in demand during the pandemic

Western Virginia Workforce Development Board is getting $55,000 for Project: Envision Center - Roanoke. They will train low-income workers, particularly those hit hardest by the pandemic, and connect them with local employers

ARCH Roanoke is getting $52,000 for the Trust House Renewal Project to renovate bedrooms, upgrade the kitchen, replace furniture, and add health and safety measures for area homeless persons

Children’s Trust was awarded $50,000 for CASA - Court Appointed Special Advocates Botetourt and Craig County to hire a part-time staff person to manage a caseload and supervise volunteers due to increased need in these counties

The Science Museum of Western Virginia was awarded $41,000 for The Eye: The Planetarium of Tomorrow to fund an educational, 3-D, fully immersive digital experience

Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley is getting $32,000 for Restore the Habitat ReStore to repair and replace floors, ceiling and outdated heating, air conditioning and ventilation system in support of low-income homeownership

Virginia Hunters Who Care is getting $30,000 for Venison for the Hungry to increase venison processing capacity, providing 96,000 additional servings for food agencies

The Roanoke Women’s Foundation supports non-profit organizations in the cities of Roanoke and Salem, the Town of Vinton, and the counties of Roanoke, Botetourt, Craig, Floyd and Franklin.