Several Roanoke used car dealerships burglarized; titles, car parts stolen

Used car dealership owners in Roanoke are fed up.

ROANOKE, Va. – Crooks are stealing car keys, cash and even car titles from Roanoke used car dealerships, according to the dealers and police. The owners are now asking for the public’s help.

Best Auto Sales on Salem Turnpike NW was the latest dealership hit on Monday.

“They broke the glass. That’s how they got in,” said owner Besmullah Wahidi.

Once inside. they took camera equipment (including recording devices), car titles, and batteries. A car window in the back of the business was smashed.

Wahidi said the inspection sticker was stolen.

“We’re very frustrated with this. It’s the third time this happened,” said Wahidi. “Not only on this car lot, they are doing it at several car dealerships in Roanoke.”

VIP Used Cars on Shenandoah Avenue NW was hit Oct. 21, according to the owner and police.

“They took money—about $40,000. Plus, one vehicle and a bunch of keys—around 20 car keys,” said owner Waheed Ismail.

In surveillance footage from that night, you can see at least three people rummage through office drawers and get away with bags of items as well as what appears to be two weapons. Ismail said the weapons were a pistol and a handgun.

“It looks like the way it looks it is the same people,” said Roanoke Auto Sales owner Basir Khan.

Located on Melrose Avenue NW, Roanoke Auto Sales was burglarized on Oct. 26.

“They broke the window and came in through the window. They were searching for stuff. They picked up some titles. They took about 10 titles and 5 car keys,” stated Khan.

While the intention of stealing car keys is unknown by the dealers, Roanoke police shared with 10 News that car parts are traditionally sold and car titles can be fabricated and sold as well.

“We hope that they get caught and they go to jail. They deserve it,” stated Wahidi.

“Instead of robbing other businesses and ruining other people’s lives and putting them behind,” said Khan, “it’s good to get a job.”

If you have any information give Roanoke Police a call at (540) 853-2212.