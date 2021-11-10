Tickets are now on sale for ‘The Nutcracker’ live performance at the Berglund Center

If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit, tickets are now on sale for the largest live performance of ‘The Nutcracker’ in Southwest Virginia.

This holiday season, Southwest Virginia Ballet will perform The Nutcracker at the Berglund Center on Dec. 11 and 12 at 3 p.m.

This is the 30th year that the dance company has delighted Virginia’s Blue Ridge with its performance of The Nutcracker.

To purchase your tickets, click here. You can also go to The Berglund Center Box Office 710 Williamson Road NE Roanoke 24016 and buy them in person.

You can even purchase a VIP ticket for the chance to watch dancers in their final warm-ups, get up on the stage with costumed cast members, learn a dance and tour backstage. To participate, just choose VIP Experience from the Berglund Center’s box office or online site for $12.