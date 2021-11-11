Roanoke County highlights accomplishments during ‘State of the County’ address

Roanoke County is celebrating success while looking towards a brighter future. That was the message during Wednesday’s State of the County Address.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County is celebrating success while looking towards a brighter future. That was the message during Wednesday’s State of the County Address.

Some accomplishments include redevelopment projects, specifically the Tanglewood expansion and the addition of Carilion Children’s.

There are also more visitors coming due to outdoor recreation like the Ironman competition

“We want people to know that Roanoke County is a great place to do business, raise a family and enjoy a vibrant, quality of life,” said Jason Peters, Roanoke County Board of Supervisors chairman.

Some of the goals outlined include broadband and transportation initiatives along with community feedback on other economic objectives.