Lynchburg Humane Society hosts special food drive to feed animals in its shelter

The Lynchburg Humane Society needs your help to make sure that cats and dogs have full bellies every night.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – More than $4,000—that’s how much the Lynchburg Humane Society says it spends on pet food each month.

We’re told it’s one of the organization’s largest expenses, so the shelter is hosting a special food drive to make sure its animals have full stomachs.

Claire Lefew, events and communications manager for the Lynchburg Humane Society, said each month they estimate about 1,300 pounds of dog chow, 400 pounds of cat food, 450 pounds of kitten chow and 1,600 cans of pate cat food.

Lefew said they want to keep the animals on a consistent diet, which is the Purina-brand food.

“When we get donations of the dog chow, cat chow and kitten chow, those are the ones that our pets can eat. We really want to communicate that because a lot of people really want to be able to help feed our pets, so for Thanksgiving, we’re trying to raise a months-worth of food that our pets can eat,” said Lefew.

Ad

While they’re grateful for other food donations they receive, a lot of it goes to helping pet owners in need.

“Our pets eat the safe type of food every day. So when we get other food donations, they go into our pet community kitchen; so that goes to people who might be having some hard times and need some help feeding their pets that month,” said Lefew.

If you can’t donate food, monetary donations will be doubled through Dec. 31 as part of a $75,000 matching gift program. We’re told some of that money will help with the food drive.