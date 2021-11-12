Student charged for making threats that prompted Giles High School lockdown

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A student is facing charges after they made a threat against Giles High School, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a student was overheard talking about having a firearm on school grounds and deputies along with the Pearisburg Police Department responded and isolated the student from the rest of the school.

Students had to remain on lockdown until Virginia State Police and Virginia Tech Police could arrive to do a K-9 search of the school to try and find the firearm, deputies said. Authorities said they concluded that there was never a firearm on school grounds.

The student was charged with making threatening statements and disorderly conduct, according to the Sheriff’s Office.