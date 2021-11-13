Stomp the Violence Fall Festival aims to tackle Roanoke violence

The Roanoke community gathered Saturday to take a stand against violence.

Voicing their fears, community leaders and families joined forces to address ways to encourage youth to stay off the streets.

Featuring food and music, the Stomp the Violence Fall Festival aims to tackle an ongoing issue in Roanoke.

This year alone, police recorded 61 incidents where someone was hit by gunfire.

An experience Jerry McGeorge knows all too well as he faced gang violence and a criminal past for decades.

He hopes his story will inspire troubled children to choose a different path.

“I know what you trying to do,” he said. “I know how you feel. I know how money excites you, but there’s a better way. There’s a better way to deal with problems.”

Throughout the festival, community members encouraged youth by handing out scholarships and recognizing their talents.

Bernadette “BJ” Lark with CommUnity Arts Reach said creating positive environments will lead to a benefit for all neighborhoods.

“Your community should be safe, livable and accessible,” she said.

Eugene Riles is a native of Roanoke and has worked with children over the years through church and by coaching little league sports.

He said parents need to join the movement and help model better behavior to help save children.

“I truly believe there is no such thing as a bad child,” he said. “There influences that change a child’s life. I have to look at us as adults, as parents, they are a reflection of us.”

Nearly a decade ago, Steven Jefferson changed his life after battling prison time and drugs for years.

He suggests the community acts now and not wait for children to look for them when in need.

“We need more people and more things for them to do,” he said. “And instead of waiting on them to come to us. I think we need to get to them.”