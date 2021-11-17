Washington and Lee organization celebrates ‘turkeypalooza’ by donating frozen turkeys

LEXINGTON, Va. – It’s a #turkeypalooza at Washington and Lee University.

The Campus Kitchen, an organization addressing food waste and food insecurity, is kicking off the Thanksgiving holiday by delivering dozens of frozen turkeys. They also will deliver hot meals and host campus raffles this holiday season.

“This is obviously around the holiday season. Food is something on a lot of people’s mind and folks know about these issues of food insecurity,” said Campus Kitchen Coordinator Ryan Brink. “They’re certainly more prevalent this time of year but that doesn’t mean they are contained to this time of year. These are things folks are experiencing throughout the year and there are always opportunities to get involved.”

Washington and Lee has a community garden that produces some of the food for the program.

Since 2006, the program has served more than 337,000 meals, recovered more than 434,000 pounds of food and volunteered 46,000 hours.

Ad

Click here for more information.