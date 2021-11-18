Businesses across Southwest Virginia prep for Small Business Saturday

The weekend after Thanksgiving kicks off that big holiday shopping season. Black Friday is typically for big businesses, but small business Saturday encourages communities to shop local.

In Downtown Roanoke, the day will kick off in Market Square at 9 a.m. Sweet cinnamon buns from Crumbles will be available to everyone for free. “Shop Small” merchandise will also be up for grabs. Also, a lucky winner could receive a $150 Downtown Roanoke gift card.

Jaime Clark from Downtown Roanoke Inc. said almost all of the businesses downtown are locally owned.

“These are your friends, these are your neighbors, these are the people that you call when you are doing a PTA fundraiser for your school asking for a donation. So, they need your support. Obviously, since it has been a tough couple of years. So come down and support them,” said Clark.

On Small Business Saturday there will be plenty of free parking to encourage shoppers to come out. Park Roanoke is offering free parking on both Black Friday and Small Businesses Saturday. Downtown Roanoke will be putting out a holiday shopping guide to help you navigate all your shopping needs.

Downtown Blacksburg and Downtown Lynchburg will be holding special deals and giveaways to encourage their communities to shop local. Downtown Lynchburg will be launching their online small business Saturday Shopping Guide later this week.