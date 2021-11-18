60º
See Roanoke in lights from your bike on the 2021 Holiday Lights Tour

Kamryn Buza, Intern

ROANOKE, Va. – Celebrate the holiday season with a peaceful bike ride through the city of Roanoke on Wednesday, Dec. 8, for the 2021 Holiday Lights Tour.

The tour begins at the Roanoke Co+op and finishes at Cardinal Bicycle where hot chocolate and smores will be provided.

The bike tour takes place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., with hot chocolate and smores from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Registration for the event is free and will begin at 5:30 p.m. on the day of the tour, however pre-registration is recommended.

Don’t forget to dress up for the race as prizes will be available for the most festive office worn by a rider, and the best decorated bike.

You can view the entire bike route here, or you can view it on the Ride Solutions app available for iPhone or Android devices.

