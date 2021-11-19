Exercise your body and mind with a children’s book along Danville’s Storywalk Trail

Danville has the perfect spot for you and your family to take your reading outdoors with the Storywalk Trail.

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville has the perfect spot for you and your family to take your reading outdoors with the Storywalk Trail.

The city’s library teamed up with Danville Parks and Rec to take part in the Riverwalk Park.

Officials will feature a new children’s picture book each month.

The stories are spread out along 20 podiums around a 700-foot loop.

“We believe that there should be a little bit of reading everywhere you go. We want to encourage people to get out and exercise their minds and their bodies and spend a little time together,” said Russell Carter, library director.

They’ve had three different stories for families to read so far with even more to come.

The city is also working to find more trails to turn into story walks.