Price surges affect diaper collection for New River Valley families in need

As prices continue to surge, your grocery bills may be hurting your pockets. But a nonprofit in the New River Valley said it’s affecting their diaper collection for people in need.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – As prices continue to surge, your grocery bills may be hurting your pockets. But a nonprofit in the New River Valley said it’s affecting their diaper collection for people in need.

Agape Center NRV Board Member Lucy Copeland paid $50 for just two boxes of diapers and said the non-profit is in need of donations.

She said 70% of the people in the community need diapers.

Diapers are not covered by WIC or Food Stamps so the non-profit is asking for wipes and diapers for children and seniors.

“We taught with daycare centers and sometimes children would come in having worn a diaper for two days because families just did not have the money nor the diaper to change it,” she said.

People can donate money through the center’s website or call the center at 540-358-0329 to arrange a time to drop off donations.