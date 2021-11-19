30º
Radford receives federal grant to hire law enforcement officers

Kamryn Buza, Intern

RADFORD Va. – The city of Radford is set to hire three new law enforcement officers.

The U.S. Department of Justice awarded $375,000 to Radford on Thursday to hire the additional law enforcement officers through the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program.

“Our law enforcement officers keep the peace and prevent crime. Today’s award of $375,000 to the City of Radford to hire three additional officers will be a great support for public safety in the community,” said Congressman Morgan Griffith.

