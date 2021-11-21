Danville police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened Saturday night.

The victim has just been identified as a 74-year-old Danville man. However, the victim’s identity will be withheld while police attempt to locate the next of kin for first notification.

Officials say they got a call at 9:31 p.m. Saturday, November 20 about a pedestrian getting hit by a car near the intersection of Lady Astor Street and West Main Street.

The victim was transported by EMS, but later died at the Sovah Danville Medical Center.

The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate video camera surveillance from the West Main Street and neighboring areas near Lady Astor Street for the timeframe just before the 911 call. Anyone who may have seen or heard the accident is also asked to please contact the police department.

Police are also asking anyone who was traveling in the area and thinks they may have hit something, to contact police.

Ad

If you know the identity of the suspect or suspect vehicle please call the non-emergency dispatch line at 434-799-5111, the patrol office at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, or contact Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, You can also reach the department through social media accounts and messenger on Facebook, or use of the crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

This is an ongoing investigation.