Murder suspect on the run in Henry County

Henry County, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder and says the suspect is on the run, believed to be armed with a handgun.

Police say Lewis Javon Rumley, 41, was shot and killed on Saturday, November 20 at approximately 8:18 p.m.

The Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center received a call that an individual had been shot in the parking lot of 950 Blackberry Rd., Bassett, VA. At 8:23 pm, deputies arrived on the scene and found a male victim on the ground.

The victim had suffered at least one gunshot wound to the torso, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified as Rumley, of Fieldale, Virginia. The body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia where an autopsy will be performed.

Dewayne Euvonne Austin Jr., 20, of 177 Niblett Drive in Martinsville was identified as the suspect. Warrants have been issued on Austin for first degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is described as a black male, 5′8″, 135 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide or the whereabouts of Dewayne Euvonne Austin Jr. is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime.