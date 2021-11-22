25-year-old woman seriously hurt in Amherst County hit-and-run, police searching for suspect

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are searching for the person they say hit and seriously hurt a 25-year-old woman in Amherst County before driving away.

State Police said officers responded to an accident in the 200 block of Seminole Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 14.

A 2006 Toyota Corolla was backing out of a driveway onto Seminole Drive when a car driving East hit the Corolla and then left the scene, according to police.

Authorities said the 25-year-old woman driving the Corolla was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Officers described the car that drove away from the scene as a 2004 - 2008 red Acura TSX. Authorities said the car should have heavy passenger-side damage and a missing passenger-side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 1-800-552-0962.